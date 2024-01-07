Two arrested in POCSO case in Tiruchi

January 07, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested two persons, including the mother of the victim, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

A 17-year-old schoolgirl from an area on city outskirts was sexually assaulted by Sakthivel, 53, a native of Sanjeevi Nagar. The police said the accused had an affair with the mother of the victim and they both were involved in sexually assaulting and threatening the victim.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s relative, the police arrested the victim’s mother and Sakthivel under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.