Two arrested in Aravakurichi

The police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of spraying pepper powder on a policeman and a home guard.

According to sources, S. Gokul, 27, of Pudupattinam in Thanjavur district and J. Gokulnath of Thottiam in Tiruchi district reportedly made an attempt to flee by spraying pepper powder on Saravanan, head constable attached to the Aravakurichi police station, and Prabu, a Home Guard, when they were checking vehicles near the electricity office in Aravakurichi in the early morning. However, they managed to detain them. Inquiry revealed that Gokul and Gokulnath were notorious thieves and had planned to loot valuables from locked houses in Aravakurichi and Vellianai areas.

While Gokul had 24 cases pending against him in various police stations in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur districts, Gokulnath had four cases against him in Tiruchi district. Both of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.