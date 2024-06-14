Two arrested, hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni

The Q branch police have arrested two persons in Velankanni, who were carrying 75 kg of hashish, worth ₹150 crore.

Based on a tip-off, 10 officials headed by the district Q branch inspector M. Ramachandra Boopathy searched a private hotel in Velankanni in the early hours of Friday. During their search, they found a vehicle belonging to L. Sunit Khawas, 36, and Dil Kumar Thapa Mangar, 34, from West Bengal with a secret compartment carrying 75 kg of hashish.

The two accused and the seized drugs were handed over to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.