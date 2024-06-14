ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni

Published - June 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Q branch police have arrested two persons in Velankanni, who were carrying 75 kg of hashish, worth ₹150 crore.

Based on a tip-off, 10 officials headed by the district Q branch inspector M. Ramachandra Boopathy searched a private hotel in Velankanni in the early hours of Friday. During their search, they found a vehicle belonging to L. Sunit Khawas, 36, and Dil Kumar Thapa Mangar, 34, from West Bengal with a secret compartment carrying 75 kg of hashish.

The two accused and the seized drugs were handed over to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US