GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested, hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni

Published - June 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni on Friday.

Hashish worth ₹150 crore seized in Velankanni on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Q branch police have arrested two persons in Velankanni, who were carrying 75 kg of hashish, worth ₹150 crore.

Based on a tip-off, 10 officials headed by the district Q branch inspector M. Ramachandra Boopathy searched a private hotel in Velankanni in the early hours of Friday. During their search, they found a vehicle belonging to L. Sunit Khawas, 36, and Dil Kumar Thapa Mangar, 34, from West Bengal with a secret compartment carrying 75 kg of hashish.

The two accused and the seized drugs were handed over to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau officers.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.