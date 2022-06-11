Two arrested for usury in Thanjavur

June 11, 2022 18:37 IST

Two persons have been arrested in the district on the charge of extorting kandhuvatti (exorbitant interest) from loan borrowers.

Tamil University police have arrested Malliga, 34, of Madhakottai near Thanjavur, for allegedly collecting kandhuvatti from Uma, 44, of NGO Nagar, Madhakottai, who took ₹1 lakh as loan from her.

Malliga was arrested on June 10 under Section 506(i) IPC read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act based on the complaint from Uma and was remanded to judicial custody.

Similarly, Ayyappan, 45, of Ariyapadaiveedu in Patteeswaram Police Station limit has been arrested on charges of collecting exorbitant interest from Santhanadevi, 38, of the same area who took ₹1 lakh as a loan from him.

He was booked under Sections 294(b) and 420 IPC read with Section 9 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and Section 4 of the Women Harassment Act since Santhanadevi alleged that Ayyappan misbehaved with her while demanding repayment of loan and payment of interest. He was later remanded to judicial custody.