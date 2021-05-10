Two arrested for stocking banned tobacco products

Pudukottai

10 May 2021 18:14 IST

In separate incidents, police personnel seized banned tobacco products, pan masala and ghutkha products from two villages in the district on Monday.

Acting on information, a special police team raided locations at P. Azhagapuri village in Ponnamaravathy sub-division. Interrogation of A. Anbarasu (30) led to seizure of more than 2,000 packets containing banned tobacco products, 500 banned pan masala packets, and around 80 liquor bottles from his house. He was subsequently arrested.

The contraband valued at ₹1.5 lakh was later handed over to the Tirumayam police station. A case has been registered.

In another incident reported at Vellaiyakoundampatti village in Karaiyur police station limits, the police seized 180 packets containing banned gutkha products meant for sale in a petty shop and arrested the shop owner S. Shanugam (43), a police press release said.