Two arrested for stealing water pipelines

June 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police arrested two persons working in a private contract company involved in the Smart Cities project on charges of committing theft of water pipes.

Police sources said the incident of theft happened over a month in which P. Balakrishnan, 54, supervisor of a private company involved in the Smart Cities project, colluded with P. Kannan, 29, an engineer who works in the same company, and took away water pipelines worth ₹25 lakh to be laid under the project.

Based on the complaint from M. Sathish Kumar, 33, manager of the company, Thillai Nagar police registered a case under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested them. The police also recovered pipelines worth ₹ 13.4 lakhs and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.