Two arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

February 27, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Keeranur All Women Police in Pudukottai district have arrested two persons under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl ia few months ago.

The offence came to light when the minor girl was taken to the government hospital here reportedly to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl was a class IX student. Acting on a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother, Keeranur All Women Police conducted an investigation and arrested P. Karthik, 22, and M. Kumaresan, 22.

The police were on the look out for Karthik’s 19-year-old brother, who was also named as accused in the case booked under sections 5 (1) 5 (i) (ii) read with 6 (i) of the POCSO Act, said police sources.

