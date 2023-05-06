HamberMenu
Two arrested for sending skull in parcel

May 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested for sending a human skull in a parcel to the Jamaat president of Mohaideen Aandavar Mosque at Mohammedbander near Thiruvaiyaru.

According to police, Jammat leader A.M. Mohammed Kasim received a parcel through courier on May 3. On opening it, he found a skull and lodged a complaint with Thiruvaiyaru police, who registered a case.

The investigation led to the arrest of Abdullah, 40, of Rehman Nagar and Mubin, 23, of Rauthernagar in Kizhavasal area under Thanjavur Corporation limits on May 5. The two men reportedly confessed that they sourced three skulls from Thanjavur Northgate area and despatched them to three persons including the Jamaat leader.

They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

