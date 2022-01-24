Two arrested for rape, murder of aged woman

PUDUKOTTAI

24 January 2022 16:31 IST

Pudukottai Town Police have arrestedtwo persons on charges of rape and murder of a 68-year-old woman on old government hospital campus here a few days ago.

A police press release identified the accused as R. Veerarasu, 37, and P. Siva aliasJeevanandham, 46, both hailing from Thanjavur district.A special police team arrested Siva alias Jeevanandham in Pudukottai on Sunday and based on his confession it went to Avichikonpatti in Thanjavur district and arrested Veerarasu. The victim, who worked as a temporary worker in the District Health Department Employees Cooperative Credit and Thrift Society office, was found raped and murdered inside the office premises.

Pudukottai Town police had registered a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 ( murder) and were on the look out of the culprits.