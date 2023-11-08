ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for killing youth in Perambalur

November 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur District Police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 24-year-old youth due to personal animosity.

According to sources, R. Subash, 24, an electrician and native of Kalai Nagar on Arumadal Cut Road, was found dead in a grocery shop on Perambalur - Ariyalur road on Wednesday morning. The police rushed to the spot, shifted his body to Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy, and registered a case.

During the investigation, the police found that Subash had personal animosity towards S. Kumar, 22, of Palambadi; T. Girish Kumar, 22 of Arumadal; and Sarath, 36, of Chidambaram. On Tuesday night, the three youths picked up a quarrel with Subash and assaulted him. Subash sustained injuries and died on the spot. The police arrested Kumar and Girish Kumar and launched a search for Sarath.

