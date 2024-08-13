ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for defamatory post in social media against Tiruchi SP

Published - August 13, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thillai Nagar police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of posting defamatory remarks in the social media platform against the Tiruchi Rural Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar and his family in a threatening manner. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused K. Kannan, 48, and P. Thirupathi, 33, were arrested by a police team acting on a complaint preferred by SP Varun Kumar to the Thillai Nagar police station late last month. While Kannan hails from Virudhunagar district, Thirupathi is from Madurai district.

Police sources said inquiries were conducted with Kannan and Thirupathi and arrested subsequently. The Thillai Nagar police have registered a case against the two accused under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

EOM/RAM

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US