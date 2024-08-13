Two arrested for defamatory post in social media against Tiruchi SP

The Thillai Nagar police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of posting defamatory remarks in the social media platform against the Tiruchi Rural Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar and his family in a threatening manner.

The accused K. Kannan, 48, and P. Thirupathi, 33, were arrested by a police team acting on a complaint preferred by SP Varun Kumar to the Thillai Nagar police station late last month. While Kannan hails from Virudhunagar district, Thirupathi is from Madurai district.

Police sources said inquiries were conducted with Kannan and Thirupathi and arrested subsequently. The Thillai Nagar police have registered a case against the two accused under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

EOM/RAM