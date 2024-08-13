GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for defamatory post in social media against Tiruchi SP

Published - August 13, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thillai Nagar police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of posting defamatory remarks in the social media platform against the Tiruchi Rural Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar and his family in a threatening manner. 

The accused K. Kannan, 48, and P. Thirupathi, 33, were arrested by a police team acting on a complaint preferred by SP Varun Kumar to the Thillai Nagar police station late last month. While Kannan hails from Virudhunagar district, Thirupathi is from Madurai district.

Police sources said inquiries were conducted with Kannan and Thirupathi and arrested subsequently. The Thillai Nagar police have registered a case against the two accused under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

EOM/RAM

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.