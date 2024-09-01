GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for cutting trees inside reserve forest

Published - September 01, 2024 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Forest Department team arrested two persons on Saturday after they were allegedly found cutting trees inside the Poigaimalai reserve forest in the district.

Acting on information, the team went to the reserve forest where it found two persons, later identified as S. Muniappan, 28, of Vadakku Idaiyapatti and V. Murugesan, 45, of Sesalur village, cutting trees inside the reserve forest.

The two were arrested and the logs were seized from them. It came to light during inquirt that they had been cutting trees on forestland at Semmalai, Kaadapichampattimalai, and Marungapurimalai for the past two years and selling them. 

Muniappan told the team during inquiry that he had sold ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales, to A. Thekkamalai of Sesalur. The team checked the house of Thekkamalai and seized ambergris, a banned substance under The Wildlife Protection Act, and other forest items following which he was also arrested. The three were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison, according to a press release.

Ends

