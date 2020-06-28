Two arrested for creating fake e-pass

TIRUCHI

The Navalpat police arrested on Saturday two persons — a car driver and a man running a computer centre — on the charge of creating a fake e-pass for inter-district travel.

The crime came to light when a police team was conducting vehicle checks near the MIET check-post on the city’s outskirts. The e-pass with the driver of the car approaching Tiruchi from Pudukottai was found to be fake when it was scanned.

The driver A. Murali of Tiruvanaikoil was taken to the Navalpat police station for an inquiry, and the involvement of the computer centre owner M. Srinivasan (37) of Srirangam in preparing the fake pass came to light. The car driver had used the fake pass to drop some persons at Devakottai in Sivaganga district and was on his way back.

Both the accused were arrested.