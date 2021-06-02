Two areas in Nanjikottai sealed

Thanjavur

02 June 2021 18:52 IST

Two areas in Nanjikottai panchayat on the outskirts of Thanjavur Corporation have been sealed after they were declared as containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While a total of 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19 at North Street, 46 persons were found infected with the deadly virus at Koothancheri and Innathukanpatti in Nanjikottai panchayat.

Subsequently, these areas have been declared as containment zones and sealed with stern directions to all shopkeepers in the area to keep the shutters down until further instructions. The residents of these areas have been advised to stay indoors and to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the State government to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, according to village panchayat president Sathyaraj.

Preliminary inquiries conducted by the officials revealed that the outbreak of the infection in these areas was due to the participation of large numbers of people in funeral ceremonies held at North Street and at Koothancheri recently.

The Health Department had conducted a screening camp in the village panchayat on Wednesday where more than 100 persons were screened. Residents have been urged to approach the Health Department staff who would be camping at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Mariyal in the village panchayat for the next seven days in case they suffered from prolonged fever, cough or any other symptoms of novel coronavirus infection, sources said.