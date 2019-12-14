Two ailing elephants not to attend rejuvenation camp

THANJAVUR

Elephants belonging to two temples in Thanjavur district will not be attending the rejuvenation camp for elephants to be held at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam this year. Ths camp is set to begin on Sunday.

According to sources, the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment authorities have decided not to risk transporting the ailing elephants - `Mangalam’ of Sri Aadhikumbeswarar temple, Kumbakonam and `Gomathi’ of Sri Mahalingaswamy temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur - to the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp being conducted by the department in association with the Forest Department. However, special arrangements have been made to provide necessary treatment for them at the temples itself.

Meanwhile, `Bhoomadevi,’ the elephant of Sri Venkatachalapathy temple, popularly known as Oppilliappan temple, at Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam and `Dharmambal’ of Sri Iyarappar temple, Thiruvaiyaru, were sent to the rejuvenation camp from here on Saturday.

Tiruvarur

`Sengamalam,’ elephant of Sri Rajagopalaswamy temple, Mannargudi, also commenced its journey towards Mettupalayam in a lorry.

Tiruchi

Three elephants from Tiruchi were sent for the camp. The elephants will spend 48 days at the camp. T. Vijayarani, Assistant Commissioner, Thayumanaswami Temple, Rockfort, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the three elephants will reach the camp, situated on the banks of Bhavani river by Saturday night.

“Andal, from Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, Lakshmi from Thayumanaswami Temple in Rockfort and Akila from Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple are being sent to the camp,” she said.