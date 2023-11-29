ADVERTISEMENT

Two Agriculture Department officials convicted for obtaining bribe

November 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the Prevention of Corruption Act in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced two officers from the Department of Agriculture to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹1,000 from a farmer.

The court awarded the sentence in a case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchiunit in 2007 against Nagarajan, Agriculture Officer, and Chinnadurai, Assistant Agriculture Officer, of Manachanallur taluk.

DVAC sources said Ashok Kumar, a farmer of Konalai village in Manachanallur taluk, lodged a complaint at the DVAC, Tiruchi Unit, in 2007 alleging that the two officials from the Agriculture Department demanded a bribe of ₹1,000 to issue a certificate for getting exemption from payment of tax and fitness certificate to a tractor and a tipper used for agriculture purposes. The officials were arrested on August 9, 2007, while obtaining the bribe.

Special Court Judge R. Karthikeyan also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the Agriculture Officer and ₹10,000 on the Assistant Agriculture Officer.

