Two accused in POCSO case injured after jumping from court building in Tiruchi

January 11, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two accused, who were convicted in a POCSO Act case, created a flutter in the Combined Court Complex in Tiruchi on Thursday by jumping from the first floor, moments after the Mahila Court pronounced the judgment sentencing them to undergo 20 years imprisonment.

The injured, R. Pasupathi, 27, and T. Tirupathi, 29, have been admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

A. Varadaraj, 29, was convicted and sentenced to undergo 20 years imprisonment in the same case that was booked by the Srirangam All Women Police in August 2020. Pasupathi, Tirupathi and Varadaraj were found guilty by the Mahila Court for sexually assaulting a minor girl. They were slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 each.

The police said the three appeared before the Mahila Court when the judgment was to be pronounced on Thursday.

Moments after the judgment was announced sentencing the three of them to undergo 20-year imprisonment, Pasupathi and Tirupathi ran out of the court hall and jumped from the first floor and were injured.

Varadaraj would be lodged in the prison following the judgment. The court directed that compensation of ₹5 lakh be provided to the victim girl, a police release said.