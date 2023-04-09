ADVERTISEMENT

Twin sisters drown in Pudukottai

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls drowned in a pool of stagnant water in an old quarry at Vadakku Thalampatti village in Pudukottai on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Sahana and M. Samitha, both aged 13. The twin sisters from Sivaganga district had come to their grandparents house at Vadakku Thalampatti to attend a festival when the tragedy occurred.

The girls allegedly went to take bath in the pool of water in the old quarry where they drowned. The bodies were retrieved later and sent for autopsy to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The Namanasamudram police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US