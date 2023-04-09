Twin sisters drown in Pudukottai

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two minor girls drowned in a pool of stagnant water in an old quarry at Vadakku Thalampatti village in Pudukottai on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Sahana and M. Samitha, both aged 13. The twin sisters from Sivaganga district had come to their grandparents house at Vadakku Thalampatti to attend a festival when the tragedy occurred.

The girls allegedly went to take bath in the pool of water in the old quarry where they drowned. The bodies were retrieved later and sent for autopsy to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The Namanasamudram police are investigating.