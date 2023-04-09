HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twin sisters drown in Pudukottai

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls drowned in a pool of stagnant water in an old quarry at Vadakku Thalampatti village in Pudukottai on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Sahana and M. Samitha, both aged 13. The twin sisters from Sivaganga district had come to their grandparents house at Vadakku Thalampatti to attend a festival when the tragedy occurred.

The girls allegedly went to take bath in the pool of water in the old quarry where they drowned. The bodies were retrieved later and sent for autopsy to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The Namanasamudram police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.