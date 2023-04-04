Twenty-two test positive for COVID-19 in central region

April 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi reported nine fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur five each, Nagapattinam two and Pudukottai one. The total number of active cases in the region stood at 95 as on Tuesday. Thirty-nine of them were in Tiruchi district, 18 in Mayiladuthurai district, 14 in Tiruvarur, seven in Ariyalur, five in Pudukottai and four each in Nagapattinam, Karur and Thanjavur districts. Perambalur had no active case.