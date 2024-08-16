Twenty-two selected for placement at job mela in Thanjavur

Twenty-two candidates were selected for placement in various companies and business establishments at the job mela for persons with disabilities in Thanjavur on Friday.

According to an official release, 129 candidates attended the special employment camp held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old bus stand). Of them, 22 were selected for placement while 37 have been identified for the second level of interview and 10 for skill upgradation.

The camp was conducted jointly by the District Employment and Guidance Cell and the Directorate for the Welfare of Differently Abled. Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam presented the appointment orders to the selected candidates, the release added.

