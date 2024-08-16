ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-two selected for placement at job mela in Thanjavur

Published - August 16, 2024 05:32 pm IST - THANAJVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two candidates were selected for placement in various companies and business establishments at the job mela for persons with disabilities in Thanjavur on Friday.

According to an official release, 129 candidates attended the special employment camp held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old bus stand). Of them, 22 were selected for placement while 37 have been identified for the second level of interview and 10 for skill upgradation.

The camp was conducted jointly by the District Employment and Guidance Cell and the Directorate for the Welfare of Differently Abled. Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam presented the appointment orders to the selected candidates, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US