GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twenty-two selected for placement at job mela in Thanjavur

Published - August 16, 2024 05:32 pm IST - THANAJVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two candidates were selected for placement in various companies and business establishments at the job mela for persons with disabilities in Thanjavur on Friday.

According to an official release, 129 candidates attended the special employment camp held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old bus stand). Of them, 22 were selected for placement while 37 have been identified for the second level of interview and 10 for skill upgradation.

The camp was conducted jointly by the District Employment and Guidance Cell and the Directorate for the Welfare of Differently Abled. Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam presented the appointment orders to the selected candidates, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.