Twenty stray cattle impounded

November 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty cattle found wandering on the streets under the jurisdiction of Thanjavur Corporation were impounded by the civic body on Wednesday.

According an official release, the drive against stray cattle was launched in February and, so far, 71 cattle and 44 calves had been impounded and later handed over to their owners with a warning and levy of fine.

On Wednesday, 10 cattle wandering on South Rajaveedhi, Melalangam, Sivaganga Park, Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand and Thilakar Thidal areas were impounded and the remaining domesticated animals and calves were picked up by the civic body staff from Yagappa Nagar area, Old Ramaeshwaram Road, Medical College Road and Old Housing Unit area, the release added.

CONNECT WITH US