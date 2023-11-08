HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twenty stray cattle impounded

November 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty cattle found wandering on the streets under the jurisdiction of Thanjavur Corporation were impounded by the civic body on Wednesday.

According an official release, the drive against stray cattle was launched in February and, so far, 71 cattle and 44 calves had been impounded and later handed over to their owners with a warning and levy of fine.

On Wednesday, 10 cattle wandering on South Rajaveedhi, Melalangam, Sivaganga Park, Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand and Thilakar Thidal areas were impounded and the remaining domesticated animals and calves were picked up by the civic body staff from Yagappa Nagar area, Old Ramaeshwaram Road, Medical College Road and Old Housing Unit area, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.