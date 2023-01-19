Twenty six injured in jallikattu organised in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

January 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty-six persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Navalur Kuttapattu in Tiruchi district and Mukkanipatti village in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

A total of 700 bulls were released at the event held at Navalur Kuttapattu in which 450 tamers participated. Seventeen tamers were injured of which four were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The remaining 13 persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

Nine persons sustained injuries in a jallikattu flagged off by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan at Mukkanipatti village in Pudukottai district. As many as 438 bulls were released into the arena during the six-hour-long event with the number of tamers taking part being 113.

Five among the injured were tamers; three bull owners, and one spectator. Two persons were referred to the government hospital at Pudukottai, while the rest were treated as outpatients at the event venue, police sources said.