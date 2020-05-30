Twenty more test positive in central region

30 May 2020 21:04 IST

TIRUCHI

Twenty patients from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday as per the State Health Department bulletin. Of them, seven hailed from Tiruchi, four from Tiruvarur, five from Nagapattinam, two from Thanjavur and one each from Karur and Perambalur districts.

In Tiruchi, five of the seven patients had returned to Tiruchi from Mumbai via Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight on May 29. The patients, all men, were aged 55, 63, 25, 52 and 27. The patients were kept at a quarantine facility until the tests arrived and were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital as soon as the tests results arrived, senior health officials at the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the other two patients, a 75-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, both residents of Palakkarai in Tiruchi had visited the MGMGH complaining of fever and cough. “Since both are over the age of 50, we immediately admitted them and took throat swabs. Unfortunately, they have tested positive. They are being monitored by a team of doctors and are responding well to treatment,” official sources said.

In Nagapattinam, five patients, including an eight-year-old girl tested positive. The girl and her family were residing in Chennai where her father is a food delivery executive. He had tested positive for COVID-19 after he had returned to Chennai.

“We tested his family here immediately and found his wife tested negative but the child is positive,” health officials in Nagapattinam said.

Two men, aged 46 and 27 were the driver and cleaner on a special bus arranged to drop migrants from Nagapattinam to Jharkhand. The bus had travelled with migrants through Chennai and Andhra Pradesh too. They also picked up migrants from Jharkhand and neighbouring states, hailing from Tamil Nadu, officials here said, attributing their travel to these districts as the source of infection. A 43-year-old woman who travelled on that bus from Thiruvallur to Nagapattinam too, has contracted the infection. A 50-year-old man has also tested positive, however, the source of his infection is unknown.

In Karur, a 30-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

In Perambalur, a 52-year-old mechanic who travelled to Attur in Salem from Perambalur and returned was tested for the virus. Officials intercepted him on arrival at Perambalur and samples were lifted. He was admitted to the Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital after the test results returned positive. Of the 140 COVID-19 cases in the district, 139 have recovered and returned home.

Four men, aged 26, 25, 28 and 24 tested positive in Tiruvarur, while two men aged 54 and 24 tested positive for the virus in Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, a communication from the district communication from Pudukottai said that two patients, a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl with travel history from Gujarat have tested positive. They had returned to the district on May 23. Throat swabs were lifted from them on May 29. Results returned as positive on Saturday when they were admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial District Headquarters Hospital in Pudukottai town.