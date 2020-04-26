Twelve discharged from Tiruvarur GH

Twelve patients who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital have recovered and were discharged from the isolation ward here on Sunday morning.

The patients, all belonging to Nagapattinam, were sent home in ‘108’ ambulances after instructions on maintaining personal distance and dietary information was given to them by hospital officials. They were also asked to stay in home quarantine for at least 14 days before venturing out.

A total of 49 patients, including 16 from Tiruvarur and 33 from Nagapattinam, who were tested positive for COVID-19 were given treatment at the Tiruvarur GH. The 12 Nagapattinam patients were given send off by doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Ariyalur

The district administration has home quarantined 29,917 individuals, including 30, on Sunday. Apart from them, the health conditions of 585 individuals under home quarantine after their return from other countries were being monitored. A total of 2,236 migrant labourers belonging to other States have also quarantined at various factories across the district. Five patients are under observation at the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.