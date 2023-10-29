TWAD to replace old pipes to strengthen drinking water supply in Manapparai

October 29, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - TIRUCHI:

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has taken up a scheme to replace old pipelines in Manapparai Municipality limits.

Manapparai Municipality receives water supply from the Cauvery at Manathattai in Kulithalai taluk in Karur district. The TWAD Board, which has been tasked with the responsibility of supplying water to the Manapparai Municipality, also provides water supply to about 50 wayside habitations from Manathattai. The pump house has an installed capacity of 3.05 million litres daily (MLD).

According to sources, the TWAD Board could not use the full capacity of the Manathattai scheme. It is supplying around 1.8 MLD, thereby leading to a short supply of drinking water to the municipality and wayside habitations. Moreover, frequent bursts on drinking water pipes have contributed to the shortage of water the municipality, which has a population of 46,000. Except for a few areas, most parts of the town are supplied with Cauvery water once in three days. To tide over the problem, the Manapparai municipality has drilled bore wells at various places to meet the drinking water requirement in addition to the Cauvery water supply.

Short supply of water was attributed to the old supply mains and pipes, which were laid about 25 years ago. The pipeline could not withstand the pressure of the water, thereby leading to bursts here and there. In order to prevent the transmission and distribution loss, the TWAD Board proposed to replace the worn out mains and pipes at an estimate of ₹17 crore.

Sources said as per the scheme, the TWAD Board would replace the damaged pipes along the entire line from Manathattai to the street-wise service lines in Manapparai. The scheme was likely to be completed within a few months. Once the pipes and joints were replaced, the short supply of water due to leaks could be avoided. Moreover, the water scheme could be used to its maximum capacity of 3.05 MLD.