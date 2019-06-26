TWAD Board to organise water supply through tankers

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Board has decided to supply drinking water through tanker lorries to unserved habitations facing short supply due to failure of monsoon.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Tuesday, C.N. Mahesvaran, Managing Director, TWAD Board, said around 16 lorries had been engaged to supply water to villages in Ramanathapuram district. Similar, arrangements would be made in other parts of the State too. Supply through tankers would be done based on the decision of Collectors and board officials.

TWAD Board carried out a SWOT analysis over the past 15 days of all 556 combined water supply schemes (CWSS), except Chennai, operated by it across the State. The strength and weakness of the system, water sources, pumping stations and means to improve service delivery were analysed extensively.

Based on a post-analysis strategy, it was decided to supply water through tanker lorries to all unserved habitations, provide generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply, attend leaks and bursts on pipelines quickly and maintain mechanical and electrical equipment such as motors, pumpsets, valves and pipes on stand-by to ensure uninterrupted water supply. It was also decided to raise awareness of usage of water and the importance of rain water harvesting.

At present, TWAD Board supplied potable drinking water to 4.23 crore people across Tamil Nadu, except Chennai Metropolitan area. Also, 1,816 million litres a day (MLD) was being supplied against the normal supply of 2,146 MLD in eight Corporations, 67 municipalities, 347 town panchayats and 48,948 rural habitations.

The Board had split its operational area into 228 operational zones with an officer in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer/ Assistant Engineer nominated to monitor loading of water to the last tank. Over 325 works, including new borewells, flow diversion channels and desilting and laying new pipes, had been taken up.

The ground water table in 17 districts, which experienced deficit rainfall, had badly gone down, he said.

TWAD Board was also seeking to promote rain water harvesting (RWH) as a mass movement by raising awareness. It had also created about 12,800 RWH structures across the State. The Board had come out with hydro-geo-morphological maps showing high potential areas for creating RWH structures and water availability for sinking borewells. The maps had been made available to administrators in each district.

Mr. Mahesvaran also stated that he had directed officials to initiate criminal action against those indulging in illegal tapping of water, or tampered with TWAD Board’s water network or equipment.

Answering a query, he said a team of 17 engineers were making arrangements on a war footing to supply water from Jolarpet to Chennai Corporation. The government had decided to transport the water to Chennai by rail.