TWAD Board Managing Director inspects main pumping stations in Tiruchi

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on Friday inspected the drinking water pumping stations on the Kollidam and the Cauvery riverbeds in Tiruchi.

As over 1 lakh cusecs of water was diverted into the Kollidam from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu), Mr. Dakshinamoorthy and other senior officials of the board conducted a survey at the head works and water pumping stations at the Kollidam and Cauvery riverbeds to check if there is any difficulty in supplying drinking water or damage to the pumping stations.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy instructed the officials to closely monitor the situation and take the precautionary measures to disinfect the water.

