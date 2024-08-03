GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TWAD Board Managing Director inspects main pumping stations in Tiruchi

Published - August 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy inspecting the main pumping station at Kollidam on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy inspecting the main pumping station at Kollidam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGERMENT

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on Friday inspected the drinking water pumping stations on the Kollidam and the Cauvery riverbeds in Tiruchi.

As over 1 lakh cusecs of water was diverted into the Kollidam from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu), Mr. Dakshinamoorthy and other senior officials of the board conducted a survey at the head works and water pumping stations at the Kollidam and Cauvery riverbeds to check if there is any difficulty in supplying drinking water or damage to the pumping stations.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy instructed the officials to closely monitor the situation and take the precautionary measures to disinfect the water.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.