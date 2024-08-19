TWAD Board launches campaign to raise awareness of rainwater harvesting

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on Monday launched a campaign to create awareness of rainwater harvesting ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru, who flagged off a campaign vehicle, emphasised the need for people to create rainwater harvesting structures in households and commercial establishments without fail.

Existing rainwater harvesting structures in buildings should be spruced up so that they functioned effectively during the monsoon and helped recharge the ground water, he said.

Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V.Saravanan, TWAD Board Chief Engineer S.Ezhilarasan and other officials were present.