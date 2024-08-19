GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TWAD Board launches campaign to raise awareness of rainwater harvesting

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on Monday launched a campaign to create awareness of rainwater harvesting ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru, who flagged off a campaign vehicle, emphasised the need for people to create rainwater harvesting structures in households and commercial establishments without fail.

Existing rainwater harvesting structures in buildings should be spruced up so that they functioned effectively during the monsoon and helped recharge the ground water, he said.

Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V.Saravanan, TWAD Board Chief Engineer S.Ezhilarasan and other officials were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.