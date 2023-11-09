ADVERTISEMENT

TWAD Board engineer killed in road accident

November 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Selvan, 59, serving in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Thanjavur, died in a road accident on the Medical College Road on November 6. The TWAD Board executive engineer was going on a two-wheeler to his house from office on Monday night when the accident occurred near the South Zone Cultural Centre arch on the Medical College Road around 8 p.m. He was reportedly thrown away from his motorcycle after it collided with a stray cattle on the Medical College Road. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital where he died.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US