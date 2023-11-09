TWAD Board engineer killed in road accident

November 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tamil Selvan, 59, serving in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Thanjavur, died in a road accident on the Medical College Road on November 6. The TWAD Board executive engineer was going on a two-wheeler to his house from office on Monday night when the accident occurred near the South Zone Cultural Centre arch on the Medical College Road around 8 p.m. He was reportedly thrown away from his motorcycle after it collided with a stray cattle on the Medical College Road. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital where he died.

