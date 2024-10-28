TVK general secretary pays homage to accident victims

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N. Anand on Monday paid his last respects to party office-bearers V.L. Srinivasan, 35, and Woraiyur Kalai alias Kalaikovan, 40, who died in a road accident near Sheik Hussainpet in Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district, while travelling to attend the party’s conference in Vikravandi on Sunday .

Srinivasan was the president of Tiruchi South district youth wing of the party while Kalai was the vice president.

Srinivasan, a resident of Big Kammala Street in Tiruchi, leaves behind two sons while Kalaikovan, who lived with his parents in Woraiyur, was unmarried. During his visit, Mr. Anand extended condolences to the families and assured them of the party’s commitment to support them.

“It is a huge loss and the TVK will take care of their families,” Mr. Anand told reporters. Answering questions and criticisms on the absence of a formal condolence from TVK leader Vijay so far, he added: “He was the one who asked me to visit these families. A condolence statement will be issued soon.”