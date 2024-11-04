TVK formed to oppose DMK: Mutharasan

Actor Vijay floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam only to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan here on Monday.

The CPI leader made these remarks at Kumbakonam on Monday when his attention was brought to the TVK president Vijay’s attack on the DMK. “He has floated the party only to attack DMK”, Mr.Mutharasan said.

When asked whether the CPI and the TVK could come together in future, he said that he would call and disclose it definitely to the media, if such a thing happened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.