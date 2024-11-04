ADVERTISEMENT

TVK formed to oppose DMK: Mutharasan

Published - November 04, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam only to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan here on Monday.

The CPI leader made these remarks at Kumbakonam on Monday when his attention was brought to the TVK president Vijay’s attack on the DMK. “He has floated the party only to attack DMK”, Mr.Mutharasan said.

When asked whether the CPI and the TVK could come together in future, he said that he would call and disclose it definitely to the media, if such a thing happened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US