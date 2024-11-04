GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVK formed to oppose DMK: Mutharasan

Published - November 04, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam only to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan here on Monday.

The CPI leader made these remarks at Kumbakonam on Monday when his attention was brought to the TVK president Vijay’s attack on the DMK. “He has floated the party only to attack DMK”, Mr.Mutharasan said.

When asked whether the CPI and the TVK could come together in future, he said that he would call and disclose it definitely to the media, if such a thing happened.

