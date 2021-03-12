Central region to witness some keen tussle

12 March 2021 20:33 IST

Between AIADMK and DMK

The central region is all set to witness some keen tussle between the AIADMK and the DMK as the latter has fielded a mix of old war horses and new faces as its candidates for the Assembly constituencies here.

The most keenly watched electoral battle would unfold in Karur constituency where the DMK has fielded former Minister V.Senthil Balaji, who switched over to the DMK after going with T.T.Dhinakaran’s AMMK following the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Mr.Balaji, who represents the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, has moved to Karur to take on Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar of the AIADMK making it a contest of heavyweights in the region.

DMK’s principal secretary and former Minister, K.N.Nehru, will enter the fray in Tiruchi West constituency for the fifth time in a row. After having won from here in 2006 after switching over from Lalgudi, Mr. Nehru lost two subsequent elections in 2011, including the by-election held after the demise of N. Mariam Pitchai of the AIADMK that year. In 2016, he won by a comfortable margin of 28, 415 votes. This time around, he is pitted against a relatively new face from the AIADMK, V.Padmanaban.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, a close associate of party president M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, and party south district secretary Mahesh Poyyamozhi will contest from Tiruverumbur for the second consecutive time. N.Thyagarajan, the party’s north district secretary, has bagged the party ticket to contest from Musiri. Another sitting MLA S.Stalin Kumar has been fielded again from Thuraiyur (Reserved) constituency, while C.Kathiravan, an engineer, has been fielded in Manachanallur.

In Srirangam, the party has renominated S.Palaniyandi who lost the contest to S.Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, in 2016. Interestingly, Inigo Irudayaraj, founder president of Christhuva Nallena Iyakkam will take on Tourism Minister Vellamandi N.Natarajan from Tiruchi East on DMK symbol.

In Viralimalai, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar will lock horns again with M. Palaniappan and the constituency could see a repeat of a close contest as in 2016 while in Vedaranyam Textiles Minister O.S.Manian will be pitted against S.K.Vetharathinam, who finished third in 2016 elections contesting on a BJP ticket.

At Aravakurichi in Karur district, the party has fielded Monjanur R.Elango, son of former MLA Monjanur P.Ramasamy, who was a close associate of MDMK leader Vaiko before switching over to the DMK. Another new face, K.Sivagamasundari, an advocate from Kulithalai, has been fielded by the party at the adjacent Krishnarayapuram constituency in the district. The party has brought back former MLA R.Manickam to contest in Kulithalai. Mr.Manickam had won in 2006 from the constituency.

The party has fielded former MLA S. S. Sivasankar for the Kunnam assembly constituency in Perambalur district. Mr. Sivasankar who is the party's district of Ariyalur district has been given Kunnam seat this time as Ariyalur constituency has been allocated to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. K.S.K. Kannan is the nominee for Jayamkondam, while M. Prabhakaran is the candidate for the Perambalur (reserved) seat.