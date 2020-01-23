Tussle over consecration hots up

The tussle between two groups over the language in which the consecration of Thanjavur Big Temple should be performed heated up with coordinator of Thanjai Periyakoil Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, P. Maniarasan issuing a fiat to the State government.

Delivering the valedictory address at a conference organised by TPUMK here on Wednesday in support of Tamil groups demanding that the ceremony be conducted in Tamil, Mr. Maniarasan said the government must announce that the consecration would be conducted in Tamil, before January 30, failing which the group would stage demonstrations.

Members from Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, Hindu Veda Marumalarchi Movement, Naam Thamizhar Katchi and various other Tamil and ‘Siddhar’ organisations and associations participated.

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu Archagargal Samooga Nalasangam urged the State government to ensure that the consecration of Brahadheeswarar Temple was conducted as per the existing tradition and practice.

In a statement, State president of TASN S. Arunachalam claimed that the Supreme Court had already clarified that the rituals and other events being held in temples built as per ‘agamas’ should be performed as per the ‘agamas’ only. Attempting to deviate from the existing tradition and practice would not only go against the religious principles and beliefs but also tantamount to contempt of court, he maintained.

Hence, the organisation urged the State government to ensure that the consecration was performed in accordance with the ‘agamas’ through the Aadhisiva community people, the ‘archagas’.

When contacted those involved in the preparation of the consecration ceremony said the ‘kumbabishekam’ would be performed in the same manner in which it was held in 1997 where due importance was given to both languages.

Recitation permitted

Meanwhile, the Aalavai Annal Trust, Madurai, and Aalavai Annal Trust, Chidambaram, have been allowed to organise Thanjai Raja Rajecharam (Big Temple) Thirukudamuzhukku Thirumurai Vinnappa Vizha from February 1 to 5 at the temple premises.

The Thirumurai Vinnappa Vizha will begin with recitation of Thirumurai Pannisai by Thanjai Peruvudaiyar temple Othuvamoorthy M. Sivanesan at the ‘yaga salai’ on February 1 at 5.30 p.m.

The Othuvamoorthys will render the Thirumurai hymns at the `yaga salai’ both in the morning and evening from February 2 to 4 and on the morning of the consecration day, February 5.

Apart from this, Panniru Thirumurai Muttrodhal will be performed by the Othuvamoorthys at the ‘yaga salai’ from February 1 to 5 and Thirumurai Aganda Parayanam will be held at Natarajar Mandapam during the consecration ceremony.

On the final day, the Othuvamoorthys and students learning Thevaram and Thiruvasagam will recite the hymns from 8 a.m. to noon near Nandhi Mandapam.

Asthra Homam begins

A homam (oblation in fire) for the smooth conduct of the consecration ceremony called Asthra Homam, sponsored jointly by Agasthiyar Trust, Thirukazhukundram, and Thanjavur Aranmanai Devasthanam, began at the Big Temple premises on Thursday.

The poornahuthi of Asthra Homam will be performed around 12.30 p.m. on Friday, according to sources.

In addition to Asthra Homam at the Big Temple, shanthi homams were performed at eight Kaliamman temples in and around Thanjavur town and at Mariamman Temple, Punnainallur, on Thursday as a prelude to the consecration of Big Temple.