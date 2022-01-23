Turtle trapped in net released into sea

A Forest Department official releases a Olive Ridley turtle into the sea in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

PUDUKOTTAI

23 January 2022 21:39 IST

An Olive Ridley turtle which got caught in a fisherman’s net was rescued and released into the sea on Saturday.

The fisherman, J. Pasupathy of Therkku Puthukkudiyiruppu in Manamelkudi taluk, upon returning to the shore on Saturday morning in his boat, noticed the trapped turtle, a protected marine species under Schedule I of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He alerted the Forest Department officials who retrieved the turtle from the net and released it into the sea with the assistance of local fishers.