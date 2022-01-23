Turtle trapped in net released into sea

An Olive Ridley turtle which got caught in a fisherman’s net was rescued and released into the sea on Saturday.

The fisherman, J. Pasupathy of Therkku Puthukkudiyiruppu in Manamelkudi taluk, upon returning to the shore on Saturday morning in his boat, noticed the trapped turtle, a protected marine species under Schedule I of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He alerted the Forest Department officials who retrieved the turtle from the net and released it into the sea with the assistance of local fishers.