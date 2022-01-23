Tiruchirapalli

Turtle trapped in net released into sea

A Forest Department official releases a Olive Ridley turtle into the sea in Pudukottai district on Saturday.  

An Olive Ridley turtle which got caught in a fisherman’s net was rescued and released into the sea on Saturday.

The fisherman, J. Pasupathy of Therkku Puthukkudiyiruppu in Manamelkudi taluk, upon returning to the shore on Saturday morning in his boat, noticed the trapped turtle, a protected marine species under Schedule I of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He alerted the Forest Department officials who retrieved the turtle from the net and released it into the sea with the assistance of local fishers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 9:39:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/turtle-trapped-in-net-released-into-sea/article38314953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY