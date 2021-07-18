Turf football comes to Tiruchi

Play underway on a football turf at K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

18 July 2021 21:29 IST

Now, small groups of youths can play day and night

To serve the growing interest of youngsters in football, a synthetic turf has come up at K.K. Nagar in the city.

Unlike the usual football ground, which requires a huge space, the turf has been established on a 5,000 square feet area, besides facilities for players’ lounge, dressing room, lawns and sanitary arena. The synthetic turf, which resembles a naturally-grown grass ground, was imported from Thailand. The aesthetically designed turf, promoters of the game say, meets the guidelines of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The turf is designed to host five players per team. Proportionate to the measurement of the turf, the size of goalposts too has been reduced. The enclosed structure along with shade nets has also been provided with a 60-seater gallery. It can engage players round the clock with the provision of floodlights. A team of four youngsters, who are into different professions, have joined hands to launch the turf.

“Turf football is so popular in metro cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. Being ardent football fans from our school days, we thought of creating a sporting infrastructure for the city. It has become a reality. We hope people in Tiruchi will cherish it,” says K. Rahul, one of the promoters.

Even before the turf was launched officially on Friday, the football enthusiasts began testing their skills on the surface. Besides peak hours on weekdays, the slots are filled up on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It is quite interesting to play on the turf. A small turf with five players a side makes the competition intense. We feel it makes us emotionally and physically fit,” says V. Thirumaran, 25, of Karumandapam.

Sathya Parthasarathy, who played a key role on the project, said that infrastructure like this would boost the image of the city. It would surely bring back the attention of the youngsters towards physical activities. There was also a proposal to teach yoga on the turf, he said.