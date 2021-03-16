Tuesday sees flurry of independents filing papers

TIRUCHI

16 March 2021 21:29 IST

The third day of nominations saw candidates filing their papers in central districts on Tuesday.

In Tiruchi district, only four candidates filed their nomination. Two filed their nomination papers for Manapparai. Tiruchi (East), Mannachanallur and Musiri constituencies received one each. All candidates were Independents.

Most of the DMK candidates are expected to file their nominations on Wednesday.

In Thanjavur district, seven persons filed their nomination papers to contest from four Assembly segments.

According to official sources, sitting MLA, T.K.G. Neelamegam of DMK filed his nomination paper for Thanjavur constituency. S. Arumugam filed his papers as the party dummy.

An independent, M. Santhosh also submitted his nomination papers for the constituency on Tuesday.

M. Dhivya Bharathi of Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) filed the nomination papers at Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) Constituency while C. Vijayakumar, an Independent, filed his papers for Kumbakonam.

R. Kannagi of AMMK and V. Rajasundar of BJP filed their papers for Thiruvaiyaru.

No nomination

In Tiruvarur district, no nomination was received for any of the four constituencies of Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved), Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Nannilam Constituencies on Tuesday.

In Nagapattinam district, candidates of Naam Tamizhar Katchi filed their nominations for Nagapattinam(S. Augustine Arputharaj), Keezhvelur (S. Ponelavazhaki) and Vedaranyam (K. Rajendran).

V. Arivoli also filed his nomination for Vedaranyam constituency as Naam Tamizhar Katchi dummy.

No nomination was received for Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai and Poompuhar constituencies.

In Karur district, 11 candidates filed nominations for the Karur constituency on Tuesday. Most of them were Independents.

Aravakurichi and Krishnarayapuram (reserved) constituencies received on nomination each. No one filed for Kulithalai constituency on Tuesday.

In Pudukottai district, barring two candidates who filed their nomination papers for Alangudi Assembly constituency, no other contestants filed their papers in the remaining five assembly segments on Tuesday.

A. Robert Kennedy of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam filed his papers as a dummy candidate for Alangudi constituency. M. Chinnadurai of Bahujan Samaj Party filed his papers for Alangudi seat.

In Perambalur district P. Arul of Naam Tamizhar Katchi and M. Ravanan of New Generation People's Party filed their papers for Kunnam Assembly constituency.

In Ariyalur district, no nomination was received for Ariyalur constituency while M. Anbazhaki of Naam Tamizhar Katchi filed her papers for Jayamkondam.