Tiruchirapalli

TU exams postponed

THANJAVUR

The Tamil University, Thanjavur, has postponed all the examinations to be conducted by this month-end and as well first week of May.

In a press release,Vice-chancellor G.Balasubramanian said that the decision to postpone the examinations was taken in view of the nation-wide lockdown and the revised schedule of examinations would be announced later.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 7:05:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tu-exams-postponed/article31368333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY