TTDC to launch package tour to Tirupati from Tiruchi

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will shortly launch a daily package tour by bus to Tirupati from Tiruchi.

Following the success of the Chennai-Tirupati package tour, TTDC has decided to launch the service from other cities in the State, its Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said in a press release.

Under the package, passengers can travel by air-conditioned buses and they will be provided vegetarian food and special darshan tickets. The cost of the package is ₹3,300 each for adults and ₹3,000 each for children of four to 10 years of age. Passengers should book tickets seven days prior to the journey.

More details can be had from the manager of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tiruchi by dialling 0431-2414346 or 9176995862

The service will begin from August 10 and bookings can also be made through the website, www.ttdconline.com, District Tourism Officer T. Jegatheeswari said