TTDC plans to run Tiruchi hotel after taking possession

Published - June 16, 2024 12:17 am IST - Tiruchi

C.Jaisankar

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) plans to operate the SRM hotel in Tiruchi, shortly after taking possession of it from the current management, sources said on Saturday.

According to the TTDC, though the process of taking control of the property, located on the Race Course Road in the city, had begun, it was temporarily suspended as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had granted an interim injunction till Tuesday. Steps had been taken to vacate the stay. In accordance with the agreement between the TTDC and the SRM Hotel Pvt. Ltd., the 30-year lease period ended on Thursday, making the TTDC the proprietor of the land, and the buildings and other infrastructure on it from Friday.

The sources further said that a government order was expected to be passed in a day or two, authorising the TTDC to take possession of the 4.7-acre land along with the buildings and other infrastructure. Plans have been made to operate the hotel without any major alteration for the time being.

C. Samayamoorthy, Managing Director, TTDC, said on Friday that the hotel management had dues amounting to ₹38.85 crore and despite repeated notices, it had not paid the amount. Besides, the hotel management had been spreading false information, suppressing the facts of the case.

He further said that, according to the agreement, the hotel management could not ask for an extension of the lease. The buildings and other infrastructure on the TTDC land should not be damaged, and are to be handed over to the TTDC.

