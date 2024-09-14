ADVERTISEMENT

TTDC launches one-day divya desam tour from Thanjavur

Published - September 14, 2024 04:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will operate one-day divya desam tour from Thanjavur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has said that seven divya desam Perumal temples in Thanjavur region would be covered in the tour that would start from TTDC’s Tamil Nadu Hotel premises on Gandhiji Road, Thanjavur. It would leave the hotel premises by 8.30 a.m. and return to the same point by night.

Sri Sabhavimochana Perumal temple, Kandiyur; Sri Sarangapani Perumal temple, Kumbakonam; Sri Oppiliappan Perumal temple, Thirunageswaram; Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple, Naachiyarkovil; Sri Saranatha Perumal temple, Thirucherai; Sri Rajagopalaswamy temple, Mannargudi; and Sri Kothandaramar temple, Vaduvur, will be covered during the trip to be launched on September 17. The ticket fare is ₹1,400.

The pilgrims can book their tickets either in person at the reservation counter at TTDC’s headquarters on Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai, or through www.ttdconline.com Further details such as the days of operation of the single-day package tour can be availed by dialling 180042531111 (toll-free number) or (044) 25333333 / 25333444 or by visiting TTDC’s website, the press release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US