TTDC launches one-day divya desam tour from Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will operate one-day divya desam tour from Thanjavur.

In a press release, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has said that seven divya desam Perumal temples in Thanjavur region would be covered in the tour that would start from TTDC’s Tamil Nadu Hotel premises on Gandhiji Road, Thanjavur. It would leave the hotel premises by 8.30 a.m. and return to the same point by night.

Sri Sabhavimochana Perumal temple, Kandiyur; Sri Sarangapani Perumal temple, Kumbakonam; Sri Oppiliappan Perumal temple, Thirunageswaram; Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple, Naachiyarkovil; Sri Saranatha Perumal temple, Thirucherai; Sri Rajagopalaswamy temple, Mannargudi; and Sri Kothandaramar temple, Vaduvur, will be covered during the trip to be launched on September 17. The ticket fare is ₹1,400.

The pilgrims can book their tickets either in person at the reservation counter at TTDC’s headquarters on Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai, or through www.ttdconline.com Further details such as the days of operation of the single-day package tour can be availed by dialling 180042531111 (toll-free number) or (044) 25333333 / 25333444 or by visiting TTDC’s website, the press release added.