GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTDC and HR&CE Department to conduct Aadi month spiritual tour

Published - July 27, 2024 09:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, in association with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, will conduct a spiritual tour to seven major Amman temples during the Tamil month of Aadi.

The pilgrimage will cover Vekkaliamman Temple, Kamalavalli Natchiyar Temple in Woraiyur, Sri Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, Ujjayini Om Kaliamman Temple, Mahalikudi, Sri Madurakaliamman Temple, Siruvachur and Ponneriamman Temple, Golden Rock.

In a statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that the pilgrimage in air-conditioned vehicles would be conducted on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Each passenger would be charged ₹1,100 and the package includes travel and special darshan at the temples. The devotees will be provided prasadams, lunch and snacks.

The vehicles will leave Hotel Tamil Nadu at 8.30 a.m. and reach the same spot by 7.45 p.m.

Interested devotees can make online booking through www.ttdconline.com. They can also make the booking at the hotel. Further details can be obtained at 0431-2414346 and 91769-95874.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.