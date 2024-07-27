TTDC and HR&CE Department to conduct Aadi month spiritual tour

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, in association with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, will conduct a spiritual tour to seven major Amman temples during the Tamil month of Aadi.

The pilgrimage will cover Vekkaliamman Temple, Kamalavalli Natchiyar Temple in Woraiyur, Sri Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, Ujjayini Om Kaliamman Temple, Mahalikudi, Sri Madurakaliamman Temple, Siruvachur and Ponneriamman Temple, Golden Rock.

In a statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that the pilgrimage in air-conditioned vehicles would be conducted on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Each passenger would be charged ₹1,100 and the package includes travel and special darshan at the temples. The devotees will be provided prasadams, lunch and snacks.

The vehicles will leave Hotel Tamil Nadu at 8.30 a.m. and reach the same spot by 7.45 p.m.

Interested devotees can make online booking through www.ttdconline.com. They can also make the booking at the hotel. Further details can be obtained at 0431-2414346 and 91769-95874.